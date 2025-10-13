New ‘Running Man’ Trailer Teases More Michael Cera, William H. Macy in Glen Powell’s Madcap Race Against Time

Glen Powell is on the run.

His latest feature, “The Running Man,” arrives in theaters in November. And before the new adaptation of the classic Stephen King novel (published under his now-defunct pseudonym Richard Bachman) hits your local multiplex, check out the just-released trailer below:

The movie looks like a nonstop thrill ride, which is probably what you’d expect from co-writer/director Edgar Wright, who reteamed with his “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” collaborator Michael Becall for this adaptation. In “The Running Man,” Powell plays Ben Richards, who signs up for a television show where the contestants are systematically stalked and killed. Josh Brolin plays the show’s producer, Colman Domingo is the host and Jayme Lawson plays Ben’s wife. Additionally, we see Michael Cera and William H. Macy pop up, while Katy O’Brian and Martin Herlihy (from Please Don’t Destroy) are fellow contestants.

“The Running Man” was adapted once before, in 1987, with Arnold Schwarzenegger as Richards and Richard Dawson as the game show host. An underrated action movie from the period, it was notable for its vibrant, neon-lit aesthetic and gruesome gore effects. It’s score, from “Top Gun” favorite Harold Faltermeyer, is also wonderful.

Many of Wright’s key collaborators returned for “The Running Man” – Steven Price, who scored Wright’s “The World’s End,” “Baby Driver” and “Last Night in Soho” and assisted on “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,” returns to provide the music for “The Running Man;” editor Paul Machliss, who has been a constant Wright collaborator since “Scott Pilgrim,” is the editor here; and Chung Chung-hoon, who shot “Last Night in Soho,” captures all the carnage.

“The Running Man” smashes into theaters on Nov. 14.