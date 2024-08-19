‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Star Sapphira Cristál Talks Stakes of 2024 Election: ‘Any Attack on Drag Is an Attack on Freedom’ | Guest Column

From its inception, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” has served as a beacon of visibility and representation for the LGBTQIA+ community. It has provided a global stage for drag artists to showcase their talents, share their stories and inspire millions. This visibility is of critical importance because it challenges societal norms and prejudices, opening up conversations about gender, identity and acceptance.

I started drag the same year that “Drag Race” debuted, and when I began to search for more information about drag online to improve my craft, I discovered the show. I was immediately transfixed by what I saw. Here was this brand-new passion of mine — front, center and celebrated as high art on my television screen. I sped through the whole season and couldn’t get enough. I knew I had a lot of talents but was not sure how to exercise them all. And on “Drag Race,” I saw all these things I knew I could do, all interwoven into one artform. In a way, it was like looking into a mirror and seeing myself celebrated.

All these years later, appearing on the show transformed me. “Drag Race” gave me a platform to express my authentic self and to advocate for causes I am passionate about. Through my performances and interactions on the show, I was able to shed light on issues affecting the Black and Latino communities, and I had the opportunity to promote dialogue around racial justice and equality. This privilege to use my art for activism has been one of the most fulfilling aspects of being part of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

The queer community has always been at the forefront of change, and this holds true now more than ever. While filming Season 16, we constantly discussed voting. We talked about the importance of being active in politics, especially when people are trying to take away our rights. Hate-filled movements like this often start by targeting us, but they don’t stop with us. We are not the only ones in danger. There’s a political movement out there trying to strip away the rights of our trans siblings, and that is not something I can stand by and allow to happen.

We are the Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave. During the Season 16 finale, RuPaul asked me what people need to know about drag. I said that drag is freedom and that if you’re afraid of drag, you’re afraid of freedom. I will now go beyond that and say that any attack on drag is an attack on freedom, and if you want to put an end to drag, you want to put an end to the freedom that this country is built on.

It is crucial for people everywhere to understand that “Drag Race” has played a significant role in showcasing the art of drag and bringing it into mainstream consciousness. For audiences in the remotest parts of the world, this show helps demystify drag queens, break down stereotypes and open hearts and minds. “RuPaul’s Drag Race” has never shied away from addressing important issues. Whether the subject be trans rights, DACA, HIV/AIDS or marriage equality, the queens’ stories both mirror and educate their audience. This engagement is paramount in raising awareness and in encouraging viewers to take action in their own communities.

One of the most notable examples of the show’s political engagement was the visit from Vice President Kamala Harris. Her appearance in the Werk Room during “All Stars 9” was historic, marking the first time a presidential candidate fully embraced the power of drag queens to promote voter registration. This moment underscored the political relevance of drag and its potential to drive social change.

Moreover, the show has had a tangible impact on the careers and lives of its contestants. Many queens have gone on to achieve unprecedented success, using their newfound visibility to advocate for social change. Whether it is through music, fashion or activism, the alumni of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” continue to inspire and lead by example.

I am so grateful to the show for the platform I now have to share my music and my artistry with the world. In June, I had the opportunity to make my Lincoln Center debut with two other “Drag Race” alums — Monét X Change and Thorgy Thor — with my original production, “Soundcake.” I am now having the time of my life this summer on my Cristál Ball Tour across North America, and I am excited to be releasing my debut EP — “The Cristál Ball” — shortly!

“RuPaul’s Drag Race’s” celebration of queer artists gives them a worldwide platform. By providing visibility, amplifying marginalized voices and highlighting our right to freedom of expression, “Drag Race” has redefined the role of entertainment in activism. As a participant in and witness to its impact, I can attest to the profound ways in which “RuPaul’s Drag Race” has transformed lives and contributed to the ongoing fight for equality and justice. In these challenging times, the message of love, acceptance, and resilience that “Drag Race” embodies is more important than ever.

I can tell that the people who are trying to silence us have a lot of self-hatred; they wouldn’t be spreading this hate otherwise. If you are reading this, I want to invite you to stretch out your arms, wrap them around yourself in a big hug, and say: “I truly love and accept myself.” It might feel silly, but give it a try! What I want to help more people understand is that once you learn to love and accept yourself, you can share that love and acceptance with others.

The founding principles of this country are about accepting people and allowing them to be free, not about stifling and controlling others. The latter is the antithesis of freedom.

I believe in America and the freedoms that define this country. And I implore everyone who sees this to get up and exercise their freedom — and especially their right to vote — to ensure that we still have a tomorrow to look forward to.

“All episodes of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 16 are now streaming on Paramount+ and Wow Present Plus.