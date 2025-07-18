‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Season 10 Finale: And the Winner Is…

Note: This story contains spoilers from ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 10, Episode 12.

After a season of spicing up the “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” format, only one queen could come out on top and earn a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

“All Stars” 10 rolled out a new set of rules for the 18 queens, as they competed in the “Tournament of All Stars.” After nine queens emerged victorious from their three bracketed groups, only eight made it to the finale.

Kerri Colby won the lottery wild card spot over Mistress Isabel Brooks to compete in the Lip Sync Smackdown for the Crown against the seven remaining queens Aja, Bosco, Daya Betty, Ginger Minj, Irene the Alien, Jorgeous, and Lydia B Kollins.

Ru always has a trick up his sleeve, and the lip sync battle was no exception. The eight finalists were tasked to “Rate-A-Queen” and rank their fellow All Stars based on who they thought was their biggest lip sync competition. Those rankings then created a seeded bracket and determined the lip sync match-ups.

After a heated competition, Ginger Minj and Jorgeous emerged on top and faced off in a final lip sync to “It’s Raining Men” by The Weather Girls. Four-time “Drag Race” contestant Ginger Minj beat out Jorgeous for the crown, and “All Stars” Season 9 champion, Angeria Paris VanMicheals, presented the crown and scepter to the newly crowned queen.

Ginger Minj took home $200,000 and earned her spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame. The drag queen previously competed “Drag Race” Season 7, “All Stars” 2, “All Stars” 6 and “All Stars” 10.

“Since we first met her, Ginger Minj has been the epitome of Drag Race excellence. And now she has the crown to prove it! May her star power continue to light up the world,” host and executive producer RuPaul said. “And to her formidable and thrilling competitors, thank you for allowing us to fall even more deeply in love with each and every one of you. Long live the queens, and long live the Tournament of All Stars.”

The tenth season of “All Stars” introduced a brand-new format called the “Tournament of All Stars”, featuring 18 returning queens, the largest cast in the franchise’s history. The queens were divided into three groups, with six queens competing in each of the 3-episode preliminary round brackets. At the end of each bracket, the three queens with the most points advanced to the semi-finals, where they battled against the top queens from all three brackets for a chance to compete in the finale.

The full “All Stars” Season 10 cast included Acid Betty, Aja, Alyssa Hunter, Bosco, Cynthia Lee Fontaine, Daya Betty, DeJa Skye, Denali, Ginger Minj, Irene the Alien, Jorgeous, Kerri Colby, Lydia B Kollins, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Nicole Paige Brooks, Olivia Lux, Phoenix and Tina Burner.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” is available to stream on Paramount+.