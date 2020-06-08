Critics Choice Real TV Nominations Snub ‘Tiger King,’ Celebrate ‘Ru Paul’s Drag Race’ and ‘Cheer’

VH1’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and Netflix’s “Cheer” led all shows in nominations for the second annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards, the Critics Choice Organization and the nonfiction producers organization NPACT announced on Monday.

But while 89 different shows were nominated, and nonfiction series nominees included “The Last Dance,” “Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children,” “The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez” and “Hillary,” the year’s biggest nonfiction sensation, “Tiger King,” was not nominated for anything despite being eligible.

The awards, which were launched last year, honor nonfiction, unscripted and reality programming as chosen by television journalists in the Critics Choice Organization.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “Cheer” each landed five nominations in the 25 categories. “Queer Eye” received four and “Couples Therapy” three, with almost two dozen other shows, ranging from “A Very Brady Renovation” to “Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich,” receiving two.

With 31 nominations, Netflix completely dominated the tally for networks or platforms, with ABC, Bravo and VH1 a very distant second with six each.

The Critics Choice Association also announced that “Survivor” host and producer Jeff Probst would receive the Critic Choice Real TV Impact Award for “ongoing contributions to the unscripted television industry.” The show recently completed its 40th season.

Two categories, Male Star of the Year and Female Star of the Year, will be voted on by fans at criticschoice.com. Voting is now underway.

Nominees in those categories include Gwyneth Paltrow (“The Goop Lab”), Dr. Sandra Lee (“Dr. Pimple Popper”) and Nicole Byer (“Nailed It!”) in the female-star category, and Trevor Noah (“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”), Hasan Minhaj (“Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj”) and the Fab Five (“Queer Eye”) on the male side.

In lieu of a physical awards show, the winners will be announced via press release on Monday, June 29.

The nominees:

Competition Series

LEGO Masters (Fox)

Making It (NBC)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Survivor (CBS)

Top Chef (Bravo)

Competition Series: Talent/Variety

American Idol (ABC)

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

La Voz (Telemundo)

Songland (NBC)

The Voice (NBC)

Unstructured Series

Cheer (Netflix)

Couples Therapy (Showtime)

Intervention (A&E)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked! (VH1)

We’re Here (HBO)

Structured Series

Encore! (Disney+)

Prop Culture (Disney+)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Shark Tank (ABC)

The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)

Business Show

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back (Fox)

The Profit (CNBC)

Shark Tank (ABC)

T-Pain’s School of Business (Fuse)

Undercover Boss (CBS)

Sports Show

Blackballed (Quibi)

Cheer (Netflix)

Last Chance U (Netflix)

The Last Dance (ESPN)

Peyton’s Places (ESPN+)

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

Crime/Justice Series

Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children (HBO)

The Innocence Files (Netflix)

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich (Netflix)

The Pharmacist (Netflix)

Trial by Media (Netflix)

The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez (Netflix)

Ongoing Documentary Series

Abstract: The Art of Design (Netflix)

The Circus: Inside the Craziest Political Campaign on Earth (Showtime)

Frontline (PBS)

Last Chance U (Netflix)

POV (PBS)

Limited Documentary Series

Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children (HBO)

Cheer (Netflix)

Hillary (Hulu)

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich (Netflix)

The Last Dance (ESPN)

Trial by Media (Netflix)

The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez (Netflix)

Short Form Series

Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Apple)

Comeback Kids (The Dodo)

Creating Saturday Night Live (NBC)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah: Between the Scenes (Comedy Central)

The Impossible Row (Discovery)

While Black with MK Asante (Snap)

Live Show

Chasing the Cure (TNT)

Build (Yahoo)

Live PD (A&E)

Talking Dead (AMC)

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)

Interactive Show

Chasing the Cure (TNT)

Enamorándonos (Univision)

Talking Dead (AMC)

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)

Culinary Show

Chopped (Food Network)

Nailed It! (Netflix)

Top Chef (Bravo)

Tournament of Champions (Food Network)

Ugly Delicious (Netflix)

Game Show

25 Words or Less (Fox/Syndicated)

Brain Games (National Geographic)

Cash Cab (Bravo)

Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time (ABC)

Mental Samurai (Fox)

Travel/Adventure Series

Expedition Unknown (Discovery)

Extinct or Alive (Animal Planet)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (National Geographic)

The Great Food Truck Race (Food Network)

Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)

Animal/Nature Show

Dodo Heroes (Animal Planet)

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (Nat Geo WILD)

Crikey! It’s the Irwins (Animal Planet)

Serengeti (Discovery)

Seven Worlds, One Planet (BBC America)

Lifestyle: Fashion/Beauty Show

The Goop Lab (Netflix)

Making the Cut (Amazon)

Next in Fashion (Netflix)

Project Runway (Bravo)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Relationship Show

90 Day Fiancé (TLC)

Are You the One? (MTV)

Black Love (OWN)

Couples Therapy (Showtime)

Love Is Blind (Netflix)

Lifestyle: Home/Garden Show

A Very Brady Renovation (HGTV)

Celebrity IOU (HGTV)

Home (Apple TV+)

Home Town (HGTV)

Selling Sunset (Netflix)

Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series

Making the Cut (Amazon)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

A Very Brady Renovation (HGTV)

Crikey! It’s the Irwins (Animal Planet)

Female Star of The Year

Nicole Byer – Nailed It! (Netflix)

Dr. Orna Guralnik – Couples Therapy (Showtime)

Dr. Sandra Lee – Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC)

Gwyneth Paltrow – The Goop Lab (Netflix)

Michelle Visage – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Monica Aldama – Cheer (Netflix)

Male Star of The Year

Jerry Harris – Cheer (Netflix)

The Fab Five – Queer Eye (Netflix)

Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

RuPaul Charles – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Hasan Minhaj – Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Netflix)

Kevin Hart – Kevin Hart: What the Fit (YouTube Originals)

Show Host

Will Arnett – Lego Masters (Fox)

RuPaul Charles – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Jeff Goldblum – The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney +)

Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler – Making It (NBC)

Jeff Probst – Survivor (CBS)

Alex Trebek – Jeopardy! (CBS Television Distribution)

Outstanding Achievement In Nonfiction Programming By A Network Or Streaming Platform

A+E Networks

HBO

National Geographic

Netflix

PBS

TLC

Outstanding Achievement In Nonfiction Production

Anvil 1893 Entertainment

Big Fish Entertainment

Florentine Films

Kinetic Content

Raw TV

Smart Dog Media