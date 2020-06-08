Critics Choice Real TV Nominations Snub ‘Tiger King,’ Celebrate ‘Ru Paul’s Drag Race’ and ‘Cheer’
Netflix gets the lion’s share of nominations
Steve Pond | June 8, 2020 @ 6:00 AM
Last Updated: June 8, 2020 @ 6:11 AM
VH1
VH1’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and Netflix’s “Cheer” led all shows in nominations for the second annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards, the Critics Choice Organization and the nonfiction producers organization NPACT announced on Monday.
But while 89 different shows were nominated, and nonfiction series nominees included “The Last Dance,” “Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children,” “The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez” and “Hillary,” the year’s biggest nonfiction sensation, “Tiger King,” was not nominated for anything despite being eligible.
The awards, which were launched last year, honor nonfiction, unscripted and reality programming as chosen by television journalists in the Critics Choice Organization.
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “Cheer” each landed five nominations in the 25 categories. “Queer Eye” received four and “Couples Therapy” three, with almost two dozen other shows, ranging from “A Very Brady Renovation” to “Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich,” receiving two.
With 31 nominations, Netflix completely dominated the tally for networks or platforms, with ABC, Bravo and VH1 a very distant second with six each.
The Critics Choice Association also announced that “Survivor” host and producer Jeff Probst would receive the Critic Choice Real TV Impact Award for “ongoing contributions to the unscripted television industry.” The show recently completed its 40th season.
Two categories, Male Star of the Year and Female Star of the Year, will be voted on by fans at criticschoice.com. Voting is now underway.
Nominees in those categories include Gwyneth Paltrow (“The Goop Lab”), Dr. Sandra Lee (“Dr. Pimple Popper”) and Nicole Byer (“Nailed It!”) in the female-star category, and Trevor Noah (“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”), Hasan Minhaj (“Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj”) and the Fab Five (“Queer Eye”) on the male side.
Crime/Justice Series
Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children (HBO)
The Innocence Files (Netflix)
Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich (Netflix)
The Pharmacist (Netflix)
Trial by Media (Netflix)
The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez (Netflix)
Ongoing Documentary Series
Abstract: The Art of Design (Netflix)
The Circus: Inside the Craziest Political Campaign on Earth (Showtime)
Frontline (PBS)
Last Chance U (Netflix)
POV (PBS)
Limited Documentary Series
Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children (HBO)
Cheer (Netflix)
Hillary (Hulu)
Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich (Netflix)
The Last Dance (ESPN)
Trial by Media (Netflix)
The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez (Netflix)
Short Form Series
Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Apple)
Comeback Kids (The Dodo)
Creating Saturday Night Live (NBC)
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah: Between the Scenes (Comedy Central)
The Impossible Row (Discovery)
While Black with MK Asante (Snap)
Live Show
Chasing the Cure (TNT)
Build (Yahoo)
Live PD (A&E)
Talking Dead (AMC)
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)
Interactive Show
Chasing the Cure (TNT)
Enamorándonos (Univision)
Talking Dead (AMC)
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)
Culinary Show
Chopped (Food Network)
Nailed It! (Netflix)
Top Chef (Bravo)
Tournament of Champions (Food Network)
Ugly Delicious (Netflix)
Game Show
25 Words or Less (Fox/Syndicated)
Brain Games (National Geographic)
Cash Cab (Bravo)
Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time (ABC)
Mental Samurai (Fox)
Travel/Adventure Series
Expedition Unknown (Discovery)
Extinct or Alive (Animal Planet)
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (National Geographic)
The Great Food Truck Race (Food Network)
Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)
Animal/Nature Show
Dodo Heroes (Animal Planet)
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (Nat Geo WILD)
Crikey! It’s the Irwins (Animal Planet)
Serengeti (Discovery)
Seven Worlds, One Planet (BBC America)
Lifestyle: Fashion/Beauty Show
The Goop Lab (Netflix)
Making the Cut (Amazon)
Next in Fashion (Netflix)
Project Runway (Bravo)
Queer Eye (Netflix)
Relationship Show
90 Day Fiancé (TLC)
Are You the One? (MTV)
Black Love (OWN)
Couples Therapy (Showtime)
Love Is Blind (Netflix)
Lifestyle: Home/Garden Show
A Very Brady Renovation (HGTV)
Celebrity IOU (HGTV)
Home (Apple TV+)
Home Town (HGTV)
Selling Sunset (Netflix)
Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series
Making the Cut (Amazon)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
Queer Eye (Netflix)
Dancing with the Stars (ABC)
A Very Brady Renovation (HGTV)
Crikey! It’s the Irwins (Animal Planet)
Female Star of The Year
Nicole Byer – Nailed It! (Netflix)
Dr. Orna Guralnik – Couples Therapy (Showtime)
Dr. Sandra Lee – Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC)
Gwyneth Paltrow – The Goop Lab (Netflix)
Michelle Visage – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
Monica Aldama – Cheer (Netflix)
Male Star of The Year
Jerry Harris – Cheer (Netflix)
The Fab Five – Queer Eye (Netflix)
Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
RuPaul Charles – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
Hasan Minhaj – Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Netflix)
Kevin Hart – Kevin Hart: What the Fit (YouTube Originals)
Show Host
Will Arnett – Lego Masters (Fox)
RuPaul Charles – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
Jeff Goldblum – The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney +)
Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler – Making It (NBC)
Jeff Probst – Survivor (CBS)
Alex Trebek – Jeopardy! (CBS Television Distribution)
Outstanding Achievement In Nonfiction Programming By A Network Or Streaming Platform
A+E Networks
HBO
National Geographic
Netflix
PBS
TLC
Outstanding Achievement In Nonfiction Production
Anvil 1893 Entertainment
Big Fish Entertainment
Florentine Films
Kinetic Content
Raw TV
Smart Dog Media
