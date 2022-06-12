‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ ‘Top Chef’ Among Top Winners at Critics Choice Real TV Awards

“Top Chef,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “How to With John Wilson” were among the big winners at the fourth annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards, which took place on Sunday night at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles.

Selena Gomez won the Female Star of the Year Award for “Selena + Chef,” while Robert Irvine was named Male Star of the Year for “Restaurant Impossible.”

HBO Max won the award for achievement by a network or streaming platform, while the Intellectual Property Corporation won for nonfiction production.

“Top Chef” won the award for Best Culinary Show, tied with “RuPaul’s Drag Race” for Best Competition Series and was also one of the two shows for which Padma Lakshmi won the Best Show Host award, the other being “Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi.”

In addition for tying for Best Competition Series, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” won in the Best Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series category. “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” won for Best Unstructed Series. The wins came on the same night that RuPaul won a Tony Award for the musical “A Strange Loop.”

Other winners included “How to With John Wilson” for Best Structured Series, “Jeopardy!” for Best Game Show, “Somebody Feel Phil” for Best Travel/Adventure Show,” “Shark Tank” for Best Business Show, “Secrets of Playboy” for Best Crime/Justice Show and “We Need to Talk About Cosby” for Best Limited Series.

The late Bob Saget was awarded the Critics Choice Real TV Impact Award, which was accepted by his widow, Kelly Rizzo

The winners:

BEST COMPETITION SERIES: “Top Chef” (Bravo), “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

BEST COMPETITION SERIES: TALENT/VARIETY: “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” (Prime Video)

BEST UNSTRUCTURED SERIES: “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” (VH1)

BEST STRUCTURED SERIES: “How To with John Wilson” (HBO)

BEST CULINARY SHOW: “Top Chef” (Bravo)

BEST GAME SHOW: “Jeopardy!” (Syndicated)

BEST TRAVEL/ADVENTURE SHOW: “Somebody Feed Phil” (Netflix)

BEST BUSINESS SHOW: “Shark Tank” (ABC)

BEST ANIMAL/NATURE SHOW: “Critter Fixers: Country Vets” (National Geographic)

BEST CRIME/JUSTICE SHOW: “Secrets of Playboy” (A&E)

BEST SPORTS SHOW: “Cheer” (Netflix)

BEST RELATIONSHIP SHOW: “Love Is Blind” (Netflix)

BEST LIFESTYLE: HOME/GARDEN SHOW: “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” (Bravo)

BEST LIFESTYLE: FASHION/BEAUTY SHOW: “Project Runway” (Bravo)

BEST LIMITED SERIES: “We Need to Talk About Cosby” (Showtime)

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN AN UNSCRIPTED SERIES: “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

BEST SHOW HOST: Padma Lakshmi – “Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi” (Hulu) and “Top Chef” (Bravo)

MALE STAR OF THE YEAR: Robert Irvine – “Restaurant: Impossible” (Food Network)

FEMALE STAR OF THE YEAR: Selena Gomez – “Selena + Chef” (HBO Max)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NONFICTION PROGRAMMING BY A NETWORK OR STREAMING PLATFORM: HBO Max

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NONFICTION PRODUCTION: The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC)

CRITICS CHOICE REAL TV IMPACT AWARD: Bob Saget