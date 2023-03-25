The Rupert Murdoch-owned New York Post wrote a scathing editorial on Friday about Donald Trump, with a cover headline that calls the former president “deranged” and “bat hit crazy.”

The editorial centers on Trump’s past behavior and reaction to the current real possibility of indictment in the criminal case he’s facing in New York related to hush money payments made to Stormy Daniels, with Trump warning of “death and destruction” should that happen.

“He hasn’t changed in the slightest. There is no shame,” the editorial board wrote. “After riling up rioters, cheering for a coup, and agreeing that his vice president needed to be hanged, he’s back to making violent threats against fellow Americans. This is not a felony case, and Bragg trying to turn it into one is pure politics. But rather than seek his vindication in the courtroom, or even just make an impassioned speech, Trump wants to inspire a mob.”

“As some of his allies are trying to rewrite January 6 as an afternoon stroll, Donald Trump is having none of it. In the face of a possible criminal case in New York, he screamed that “death and destruction” would follow any indictment,” the article says. “He posed with a baseball bat aimed at the head of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. THIS is Donald Trump.”

New York Post cover, March 25, 2023

Saturday’s edition of the New York Post’s front page showed Trump holding a baseball back next to a picture of Bragg with a headline that reads, “Deranged Trump threatens violence against Bragg, who gets death note.”

“BAT HIT CRAZY,” is written in all caps.

Murdoch’s paper also addressed Trump’s supporters and said, “And don’t buy for a second when he says he’s “fighting for you.”

“If you actually “rose up” and were arrested, Trump would abandon you, just as he has every ally who wasn’t useful to him anymore. What did he do for those locked up for months over Jan. 6?” said the editorial board.

The editorial closes by asking readers a rhetorical question:

“You want a leader who will fight for you,” the editorial board asked? “Then you have to pick someone who can actually get elected. Republicans can’t throw away their shot in 2024.”

