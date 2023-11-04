Russell Brand Accused of Sexual Assaulting Extra on the Set of ‘Arthur’ in New Lawsuit

Russell Brand is facing yet another accusation of sexual assault in a new lawsuit filed in the New York Supreme Court on Friday.

The plaintiff, Jane Doe, alleged that Brand exposed himself in front of the cast and crew while filming the 2010 remake of “Arthur,” before he followed her into a bathroom and assaulted her as “a member of production crew guarded the door from outside.”

Doe also named Warner Bros., the production company behind the film, in the suit.

Representatives for Warner Bros. didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from TheWrap. Attempts to reach Brand, who has been dropped by his agent following earlier accusations, were unsuccessful.

It’s the latest in a string of accusations against the comedian-turned-right wing influencer. In September, four women accused the actor of rape and sexual assault. The incidents took place between 2006 and 2013, a time period that includes the production of “Arthur.”

Since then, Brand’s book deal was paused, a sold-out live show was canceled, his content has been removed from BBC’s digital platforms, a stand up special was pulled from Netflix, and he has been investigated by police in the United Kingdom for harassment and stalking.

Those allegations were investigated by Britain’s newspapers The Times and the Sunday Times as well as by Channel 4, which produced a documentary featuring the women’s stories.

Brand has insisted his sexual relationships have all been consensual.