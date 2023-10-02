Russell Brand Investigated by 2nd UK Police Force for Harassment and Stalking Allegations

The woman originally contacted the Thames Valley Police in 2018, but has since come forth with new information

Russell Brand
Russell Brand takes part in a discussion at Esquire Townhouse (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Russell Brand faces an investigation from a second British law enforcement body as the Thames Valley Police say a woman has contacted them with new information about stalking and harassment allegations she first brought in 2018, according to a Monday report from the BBC.

Last month, four women alleged that the actor and comedian sexually assaulted them between 2006 and 2013, according to an investigation by Britain’s Channel 4, The Times and The Sunday Times. Those allegations are being investigated by London Metro Police.

The fifth woman reported her allegations to Thames Valley Police between 2018 and 2022, alleging “sexual offenses” in 2017, but no action was taken at the time, the BBC reported. The department confirmed it was investigating Brand, but declined to provide additional details.

Brand has denied any wrongdoing and says the encounters with each of his accusers were consensual. Messages sent seeking comment were not immediately returned Monday.

The latest accusations are alleged to have happened more recently than the others, which took place during the height of Brand’s international popularity as he appeared in films like 2008’s “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” and 2010’s “Get Him to the Greek.”

Before the whole thing broke two weeks ago, Brand released a video denying some of the allegations, but admitting to having what he described as a “period of promiscuity” in his past. He’s regularly talked about having a sex addiction, but has maintained that his relationships have all been consensual.

