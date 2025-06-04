Russell Simmons has sued HBO and the filmmakers who made the Max original documentary “On the Record,” which examines the sexual assault allegations against the hip-hop and business mogul.

The lawsuit, which demands $20 million in damages and has been obtained by TheWrap, claims the doc defamed him and disregarded evidence he and his legal team presented to the entertainment company — proof he said supports his side of the alleged incidents. The film from Amy Ziering and Kirby Dick premiered on HBO’s streaming platform in 2020.

On Tuesday, Simmons’ lawyer, Imran Ansari, filed a four-page summons in New York’s Supreme Court. In the document, Ansari wrote that Ziering and Dick “disregard and/or suppressed” details of the alleged incidents. His team stated that these details were offered to then-WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey and chairman/CEO of HBO and Max Content Casey Bloys, as well as the company’s board members.

The lawsuit accuses HBO, Max and the filmmakers of “defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress, invasion of privacy, right of publicity, tortious interference” and more.

It added that the defendants “willfully, intentionally, negligently and/or recklessly disregarded and/or suppressed evidence and information, which include interviews and over 20 witnesses” that were “supportive and favorable” to Simmons and refuted the available information.

In a statement to TheWrap, an HBO spokesperson said: “We dispute Mr. Simmons’ allegations, stand by the filmmakers and their process, and will vigorously defend ourselves against these unfounded allegations.”

Simmons did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

“Despite voluminous support for Mr. Simmons in the form of credible information, persuasive evidence, witness statements and calls for further investigation by notable members of the media, politics and the civil rights movement, the defendants simply disregarded it and released, and continue to re-release globally, a film that tremendously disparaged and damaged Mr. Simmons with salacious and defamatory accusations that he vehemently denies,” Ansari and co-counsel Carla DiMare said in a statement, per reports.

The summons gives Warner Bros.-Discovery, HBO, HBO Max, Jane Doe Films, Dick, Ziering, XYZ Corp. and the alleged victims 20 days to submit their service of appearance. “In the case of your failure to appear or answer, judgement will be taken against you by default for the relief demanded herein,” the document states.

As part of the demands, Simmons’ team wants the film to be removed from public access and all platforms, including media outlets and networks and a monetary reward of nothing less than $20 million.

Simmons has faced a slew of sexual misconduct and assault allegations, some of which date back to November 2017 and stem from alleged incidents that took place during the 1990s. Most recently, a former senior music executive and video producer at Def Jam Recordings sued Simmons for rape in February 2024.