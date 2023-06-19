Russell Simmons’ Father’s Day has not been a joyful affair. After he shared what appeared to be a pointed image calling out his ex-wife Kimora Lee Simmons to his Instagram on Sunday, she and their children Ming and Aoki took to social media to air out sordid details of their estrangement from the Def Jam Records cofounder.

“We tried to keep it private. He literally taunts and bullies us every day,” Aoki wrote via Instagram Live.

According to TMZ, Simmons’ oldest daughter Ming Lee wished her mother Kimora a Happy Father’s Day, a potential slight to the music mogul. Simmons responded by posting a pointed message suggesting his estranged ex-wife was blocking him from being there for his daughters.

“Stop telling fathers they should have fought harder to see their children and start asking mothers why he had to fight at all,” read the sign Simmons posted to his Instagram story.

Responding to the post via Instagram Live on Monday, Kimora tearfully said that “we’ve been fine up until these past several years. “I’m just asking that you please leave us alone. I’ve tried to go to lawyers and get help. I’ve tried to show all the crazy texts.”

Kimora also explained that she blocked Simmons for many years, and she acknowledged that he still posts like they are friendly. One example involved Simmons sending himself flowers and making it look like they came from Kimora.

“I met this person when I was in high school in St. Louis, Missouri,” Kimora said. “I was modeling. I was 16 years old. I’ve known you a long time and I’ve seen lots of stuff and I just choose to not go there. I’m typically the one that he and others would call to have their back.”

Kimora Lee Simmons discusses her ex Russell’s recent erratic behavior on IG live and how it’s affect the family. Love you Kimora 🥺💔 pic.twitter.com/mSryXA4boD — SHEA FROM THE BAY (@SheaFromTheBay) June 19, 2023

Their daughter Aoki then went live on Instagram herself to defend her mother.

“He has called us terrible things,” she said. “All because I wouldn’t take his side in a lawsuit. My mom didn’t ask me to take her side.”

She added: “This is abusive at this point, and I really feel like my career is over. You cannot just abuse your kids behind closed doors and not take accountability.”

Watch the full video of Aoki’s social media post below:

Part 1: It’s been an interesting day for Russell Simmons. Earlier today, his ex wife Kimora aired him out on IG Live. And now, his daughter Aoki has taken to her live in tears, crying about how he allegedly treats her mother & sister. Russell was in the comments apologizing. pic.twitter.com/SIvrtL70YC — theJasmineBRAND (@thejasminebrand) June 19, 2023

Representatives for Simmons and Lee did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.