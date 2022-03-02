Hollywood Russia Boycott TheWrap

How Hollywood Joined the Global Movement to Isolate Russia Within Hours

by | March 2, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

Meetings were held across Hollywood on Monday to work out the process of pulling films from Russian cinemas

After a Monday filled with meetings throughout Hollywood, the film industry joined the growing list of businesses and governments moving to isolate Russia over President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine.

As violence continued to escalate in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other Ukrainian cities, and the Russian ruble hit record lows against the American dollar, studio insiders told TheWrap that Russia was the main topic in motion picture group meetings across Los Angeles as they discussed the logistics of pulling their films out of Russian cinemas.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

