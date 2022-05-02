Anthony and Joe Russo’s AGBO has hired three individuals to its executive team, including Rogers & Cowan/PMK PR veteran Marian Koltai-Levine as its president of marketing and communications.

AGBO also named Scott Nemes, formerly of NBCUniversal, as its president of television, and Rik Toulon, formerly of CBS Films, as general counsel.

Nemes, Koltai-Levine, and Toulon will support AGBO’s tentpole, universe-driven content strategy. The company has an upcoming slate that includes the Russos’ “The Gray Man” for Netflix and “Extraction 2,” as well as Amazon’s “Citadel” and “Electric State.” They also just produced the indie “Everything, Everywhere, All At Once” and made a significant minority investment in gaming and virtual worlds company Nexon.

“We are thrilled to welcome Scott, Rik, and Marian to our AGBO team,” AGBO CEO Jason Bergsman said in a statement. “They each bring valuable skills and experience that will meaningfully contribute to AGBO’s success.”

“This trio of talent will build the next foundation of AGBO’s expansion and successes. Each, in his or her own right, would be a tremendous addition to our team. The three, together, represent a powerful force for change and growth,” AGBO’s Mike Larocca and AGBO President of Creative Angela Russo-Otstot said in a joint statement.

Nemes will oversee the creative and business strategy for AGBO’s activities in episodic series. He joins AGBO from NBCUniversal where he was most recently EVP of creative acquisitions and international development for Universal Studio Group. At NBCUniversal, he ran the division that identifies, secures, and exploits rights to multiple forms of IP that creatively align with talent deals across the TV studios’ global divisions. Prior to NBCUniversal, he served as EVP of development and current at Universal Cable Productions, where he oversaw scripted series such as “The Girl From Plainville” and “Gaslit.” Nemes previously headed the TV arm of Brad Weston’s Makeready, and he began his career producing the action thriller “Hanna” and helping to lead Cinemax’s rebranding by overseeing the series “Banshee” and “Strike Back.”

Koltai-Levine will lead AGBO’s marketing department and oversee all publicity and communications strategy. She joins AGBO after a 13-year tenure at Rogers & Cowan/PMK where she led the agency’s film and entertainment division, most recently serving as president of film content and marketing. The Russo Brothers and AGBO were among those she represented at R&C/PMK. Prior to her position at R&C/PMK, Koltai-Levine was founder and president of Zipline Entertainment.

Toulon is responsible for overseeing AGBO’s business and legal affairs, as well as corporate legal matters. He has more than 25 years of experience representing and advising high level entertainment and media clients in all aspects of development, production, financing, and distribution of films, TV, games, and other premium entertainment content. Toulon comes to AGBO from CBS Films, where he served as EVP and general counsel. Previously, he was an equity partner at Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP. Toulon started his career in law at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP.