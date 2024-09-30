‘Rust’ Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Denied New Trial

A New Mexico judge ruled that withheld evidence would not have changed the outcome

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed
Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed looks back at her family members at her sentencing at district court on April 15, 2024. Gutierrez-Reed got sentenced to 18 month.

A judge denied a new trial for “Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed on Monday, ruling that withheld evidence would not have changed her guilty verdict for manslaughter.

Defense attorneys had claimed the prosecution failed to turn over a forensic report and an interview with weapons supplier Seth Kenney. But Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer, who oversaw the case as well as Alec Baldwin’s, wrote that Gutierrez-Reed “has not established that there is a reasonable probability that … the evidence would have produced a different verdict.”

Gutierrez-Reed was sentenced in April to 18 months for involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Prosecutors argued at the February trial in Santa Fe that she failed to detect a live bullet before loading it into Baldwin’s replica Colt .45.

Baldwin was also charged with involuntary manslaughter, but when his defense team brought to light that prosecutors failed to turn over bullets that were turned over as evidence, Marlowe Sommer immediately dismissed the case, concluding the July trial.

Gutierrez-Reed’s defense made a similar argument, saying prosecutor Kari Morrissey withheld an expert’s report that showed unexplained toolmarks on Baldwin’s gun. The judge wrote that the expert noted the toolmarks would not affect the weapon’s operation.

The armorer is now pursuing an appeal on separate grounds, while Morrissey is seeking to revive manslaughter charges against Baldwin, arguing that the bullet cache was similarly irrelevant to the actor/producer’s case.

Alec Baldwin "Rust" trial
Read Next
‘Rust’ Trials Leave Clues to Mystery of Live Bullets on Set – and a Likely Answer

Josh Dickey

Josh is a veteran editor, writer and former New York City wire-service newsman who moved to Los Angeles in 2008 to revamp the entertainment department of the Associated Press. He’s covered all facets of the industry ever since, first joining TheWrap in 2009 as a part of the fledgling digital Hollywood trade’s small and scrappy…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.