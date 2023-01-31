Prosecutors have formally charged Alec Baldwin and Hannah Gutierrez Reed with two counts each of involuntary manslaughter for the 2021 shooting on the set of “Rust.”

Earlier this month, Santa Fe prosecutor Mary Carmack-Altwies announced that her office intended to file formal charges for the incident that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead.

According to KRQE, charging documents stated that assistant director David Halls, who signed a plea deal earlier in the month, gave Baldwin the gun and that armorer Gutierrez Reed was responsible for overseeing weapons on set.

More to come…