‘Rust’ Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ Mom Will Not Attend Premiere: ‘Alec Baldwin Continues to Increase My Pain’

The mother of Halyna Hutchins, the “Rust” cinematographer killed by Alec Baldwin’s gun, will not attend the film-festival premiere in Poland later this month because there’s still “no justice” for her daughter three years later, she said in a statement Tuesday.

“It was always my hope to meet my daughter in Poland to watch her work

come alive on screen,” Olga Solovey said in a statement released by attorney Gloria Allred. “Unfortunately, that was ripped away from me when Alec

Baldwin discharged his gun and killed my daughter.”

Solovey placed the blame for her absence squarely on Baldwin, who walked free after a New Mexico judge dismissed the criminal manslaughter case over prosecution misconduct during the trial. Baldwin’s attorneys did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment on Tuesday.

“Alec Baldwin continues to increase my pain with his refusal to apologize to

me and his refusal to take responsibility for her death,” Solovey said. “Instead, he seeks to unjustly profit from his killing of my daughter. That is the reason why I refuse to attend the festival for the promotion of ‘Rust,’ especially now when there is still no justice for my daughter.”

EnergaCamerimage announced last month that “Rust” would make its debut at the international cinematography film festival in Toruń, Poland, which runs until Nov. 23. The low-budget Western finally bows nearly three years after the accidental shooting of Hutchins, who was from neighboring Ukraine.

Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was sentenced to 18 months for her role in the accident, while Baldwin’s case was tossed over the prosecution’s mishandling of evidence.

The “Rust” debut will include a panel with director Joel Souza, who was injured in the October 2021 firearms mishap during a rehearsal on the New Mexico set. Other panelists will include cinematographer Bianca Cline, who finished the film, and Stephen Lighthill, one of Hutchins’ film school mentors.

“Alec Baldwin has disrespected Halyna’s mother, father and sister,” Allred said Tuesday in a separate statement. “Even though Mr. Baldwin discharged the gun that killed Halyna, he has never called them to apologize. Even worse, he argued, through his attorneys, that Halyna was emotionally distant from her family in Ukraine. That is false, hurtful and insulting.”

Allred said that Hutchins’ other family members also support the decision.

“A decision has been made to promote ‘Rust’ to buyers in order to make a profit for Alec Baldwin and others that had a role in Halyna’s death. Olga, Anatolii (Androsovych, her father) and Svetlana (Zemko, her sister) will not agree with this plan to exploit Halyna’s death.”