The manslaughter case of “Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed went to a New Mexico jury on Wednesday after her defense team rested its case without calling the 25-year-old to testify.

The criminal trial of Gutierrez-Reed, the daughter of legendary Hollywood armorer and trick-shooter Thell Reed, wrapped after less than the two full weeks that were expected. Attorneys questioned several witnesses, including assistant director David Halls and multiple firearms and safety experts.

After one final defense expert witness gave his testimony Wednesday, Judge Mary Sommer began giving the jury its deliberation instructions before the state’s closing arguments began. By lunchtime, the court was on verdict watch.

“We end exactly where we began – in pursuit of justice for Halyna Hutchins,” special prosecutor Kari Morrissey said to open the state’s final argument. New Mexico’s pursuit of justice for the accidental shooting of the cinematographer has stumbled along for two and a half years, beset by delays including a previous prosecutor who tried to charge the defendants with a firearms enhancement that wasn’t yet law at the time of the incident.

Gutierrez-Reed faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and evidence tampering, with a potential prison sentence of up to three years. The trial began last month in New Mexico.

“Ms. Gutierrez failed to maintain proper firearm safety – repeatedly,” Morrisey said, emphasizing that the deadly round wasn’t the only time the cast and crew of the low-budget western was put in danger. “This case is about constant, never-ending safety failures that resulted in the death of a human being, and nearly killed another.”

Morrissey showed several still images taken from set videos that the jury had seen previously, noting several times when a muzzle was aimed directly at someone. “Gun pointed at a minor child,” she said, as an image of a child actor flashed onscreen.

She also emphasized Gutierrez-Reed’s sloppy ammo-keeping habits across productions, noting that some of the rounds on “Rust” came from another low-budget film she had been working on, “The Old Way.”

“Luckily, Nicolas Cage walked away with his life,” Morrissey said.

Alec Baldwin, who accidentally fired the gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on October 21, 2021, is expected to also stand trial later this summer on separate manslaughter charges.