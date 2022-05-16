‘Rust’ Producer ‘Confident’ Filmmakers Will ‘Complete the Movie’ After Investigation Into On-Set Killing

Anjul Nigam, a producer on “Rust” and a partner with Alec Baldwin, said he believes the filmmakers will still be able to finish filming on the indie Western once the investigation into the on-set shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins concludes.

“We’re confident we’ll be able to complete the movie,” Nigam told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview Monday ahead of the Cannes Film Festival, adding that what happened on “Rust” was a “horrible tragedy.”

“The investigation will hopefully be resolved soon and will unveil what happened,” Nigam said. “Obviously, there will be people out there who will have negative perspectives, but we’re confident about continuing to make quality movies.”

Nigam announced last week via Deadline that he and Baldwin had launched a new production company called Persona Entertainment and were planning to shop a new feature project, “False Awakening,” at the Cannes Film Market beginning this week. Baldwin is also attached to star in “False Awakening,” as is Nigam, who is also an actor known for “Grey’s Anatomy.”

No other producers involved with “Rust” are associated with Nigam and Baldwin’s Persona Entertainment.

The “Rust” shooting is still under investigation by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department, though no charges have been filed. Baldwin and other producers also face several civil lawsuits from Hutchins’ family and from other crew members on the project, which abruptly halted production last October. The producers are also contesting a maximum fine levied by the New Mexico’s Occupational Health and Safety Department, which found in a report that the producers used “plain indifference” to firearm safety on set.

Hutchins was killed on Oct. 21 when a gun held by Baldwin discharged while carrying a live round, striking and killing Hutchins and injuring the film’s director Joel Souza.