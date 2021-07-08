‘Rutherford Falls’ Renewed for Season 2 by Peacock

“Rutherford Falls” has been renewed for Season 2 at Peacock, the NBCUniversal-owned streaming service said Thursday.

Co-created by Michael Schur (“Parks and Recreation,” “The Good Place”), Ed Helms (“The Office”) and Sierra Teller Ornelas (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “Superstore”), “Rutherford Falls” is a comedy about two lifelong best friends, Nathan Rutherford (Helms) and Reagan Wells (Jana Schmieding), who find themselves at a crossroads – quite literally – when their sleepy town gets an unexpected wakeup call.

The first season of the show premiered April 22. Peacock said the second season will debut in 2022.

Along with Helms and Schmieding, “Rutherford Falls” stars Michael Greyeyes (“I Know This Much Is True”), Jesse Leigh (“Heathers”) and Dustin Milligan (“Schitt’s Creek”).

The show marks a breakthrough in terms of Native representation in comedy television, both in front of the camera with Native actors Schmieding (Cheyenne River Lakota Sioux) and Greyeyes ([Nêhiyaw (Plains Cree) from Muskeg Lake Cree Nation – Treaty Six Territory in Saskatchewan]), and behind the scenes. The show boasts one of the largest Indigenous writer’s rooms on television with five Native writers staffed on the series, including co-creator and showrunner Ornelas (Navajo), Bobby Wilson (Sisseton-Wahpeton Dakota), Tai Leclaire(Kanien’kehá:ka [Mohawk Nation]/Mi’kmaq), Jana Schmieding (Cheyenne River Lakota Sioux), and Tazbah Chavez (Bishop Paiute/Diné/San Carlos Apache).

“Rutherford Falls” is executive produced by co-creators Schur, Helms and Ornelas, along with Mike Falbo, David Miner and Morgan Sacketts.

The comedy hails from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Fremulon, 3 Arts Entertainment and Pacific Electric Picture Company.

“We are beyond ecstatic for Season 2! I’m probably slightly biased, but ‘Rutherford Falls’ is made by the best writers, cast, and crew, on earth,” Ornelas said. “Not to mention Ed Helms and Mike Schur, two of the nicest guys in the business. We are very grateful to the folks at Universal Television and Peacock for continuing to champion Indigenous comedies.”

Lisa Katz, president of scripted content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, added: “We are so proud to be a part of ‘Rutherford Falls,’ a smart comedy and a breakthrough moment for Native representation in comedy both in front of and behind the camera. ‘Rutherford Falls’ embodies the modern, original, and inclusive storytelling viewers want and we are excited to develop season two alongside Sierra, Mike, Ed and the incredible cast.”

Read what “Rutherford Falls” star Schmieding told TheWrap about her thoughts on Season 2 here.