Ryan Coogler thanked his fans for supporting “Sinners” over its opening weekend, as it made history Monday as the biggest box office debut for an original film since Jordan Peele’s “Us” in 2019.

“Eternal Gratitude. My heart is bursting with it. I want to thank each and every one of you who bought a ticket to see ‘Sinners.’ Who decided to drive to see the film in different formats. Who bought popcorn and a drink, booked a sitter and carpooled, and stood in the lobby afterwards and talked and made a friend,” Coogler said in a thank you letter to fans obtained by TheWrap. “I want to thank you all who watched more than once, who recommended the film to others, both in person and on social media or on your text message chains.”

He went on to call the film a “gift of the opportunity,” as it allowed him to make film that’s inspired by his family and ancestry.

“But it was always a film that we wanted to make for audiences, in theaters. We always had our minds on you, the audience, and felt a deep responsibility to entertain you, and move you in the way only cinema can,” Coogler said. “I believe in cinema. I believe in the theatrical experience. I believe it is a necessary pillar of society. It’s why me and so many of my colleagues have dedicated our lives to the craft. We don’t get to do what we do if you don’t show up. The global theatrical audience has allowed me to dream, find a career, and build a more sustainable life for me and my family. And the only way that I know how to thank you for that, is by continuing to mine my personal human experience and my relationships for more stories to bring you in cinematic language. To see your response to the film has re-invigorated me and many others who believe in this art form.”

As he closed out his letter, Coogler shared that he “dug deep” into himself and received courage from his “ancestors,” and “reached towards” his fellow iconic filmmakers, including Oscar Micheaux, Spike Lee, John Singleton, Ava DuVernay, Steven Spielberg and Francis Ford Coppola.

“Every time you show up to theaters, you allow us to come back and do it again. And together, maybe we can expand the definition of what a blockbuster is, what a horror movie is and of what an Imax audience looks like. I’ll see you at the movies, popcorn bucket in hand!”

Read the letter in full below:

Courtesy of Ryan Coogler

Coogler’s original feature film, which tells the story of twin gangsters who return to their hometown to start a juke joint in 1932 Mississippi Delta but are forced to face a gang of thirsty vampires, made the No. 1 spot at the box office over the weekend, earning $48 million domestically and $63 million globally, beating out “Minecraft’s” $41.3 million box office in its third weekend. The film now has the highest domestic opening weekend for an original film of the decade, surpassing Jordan Peele’s “Nope.”

“Sinners,” which stars Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Wunmi Mosaku, Delroy Lindo, Li Jun Li, Jack O’Connell and Omar Benson Miller is now in theaters.



