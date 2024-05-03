Ryan Gosling wants another shot at performing in his Oscar-winning film, “La La Land.” That’s because he says his failure to adhere to the choreography for one dance scene with Emma Stone still “haunts” him to this day.

The actor mentioned the scene in question during a sit-down interview with the Wall Street Journal series “The One,” when he was prompted to pick a project to potentially rework.

“Maybe ‘La La Land.’ There’s a moment that haunts me where we’re dancing, Emma and I didn’t know this would become the poster for the movie. But I thought … we were supposed to have our hands up, and I thought it would be cool to put my hand like that,” Gosling said, throwing his hand up as an example.

The “Barbie” star noted that every time he sees the film’s poster, he regrets not listening to others’ opinions on set.

“Even though everyone told me it wasn’t cool, I was sure that it was cooler than than that,” Gosling said. “Now when I look at it, and I have to see it all the time, you know what would have been cooler than this? That. It just killed the energy that way. It was sort of like, all leading to what? Just like, a lazy — I call it ‘La La hand.’”

After learning from the interviewer that the hand move is often referred to as “hamburger hands” in the dance world, the discussion moved to the performer’s background in dance.

“I thought it would help in ‘La La Land,’ and then of course hamburger hands Gosling over here. It didn’t help me at all in the end,” he joked.