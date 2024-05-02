Ryan Gosling Punches His Way Through ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Set With ‘Fall Guy’-Inspired Entrance: ‘Stunts!’ | Video

Without breaking a sweat, the actor asks the makeup team for some powder in between the action: “Do I look cool?”

Throwing jabs and uppercuts, Ryan Gosling punched his way through his “Jimmy Kimmel Live” appearance for an eye-catching “Fall Guy”-inspired entrance.

In true action hero-style, he brought the stunts from his upcoming film “The Fall Guy” to Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night set on Wednesday. In the film, Gosling plays a stuntman named Colt Seavers who returns to his craft after the lead of a big studio film suddenly disappears.

In the bit, Kimmel introduces Gosling as his next guest as the actor begins walking towards the desk … only to be approached by a fake enemy. He quickly uses the cup he’s drinking from to knock the man out. Carrying on, Gosling ends up running into comedian Jeff Ross in his dressing room.

“Congrats on the movie, man,” Ross says before taking a shot at his peach-colored outfit. “Nice suit, I didn’t know it was still Easter.”

Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day
Read Next
Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day Crash Emily Blunt's 'Fall Guy' Red Carpet Interview as Beavis and Butt-Head

“No, this is like a late-summer peach,” Gosling notes before asking to borrow a lamp, which he uses to bash another guy over the head.

At one point, Gosling takes on three fighters at once. Pulling the stunts off with ease, his only request to the makeup team is: “Can I get some powder?” “Do I look cool?” he then asks while manhandling two more opponents.

Not even breaking a sweat, Gosling puts himself together before hitting the Kimmel stage and greeting fans. However, his mission isn’t done; there’s one more battle he must fight, and he ends up getting assistance from the host’s sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez. Afterwards, he does a celebratory dance with Rodriguez and yells out, “Stunts!”

David Leitch’s “The Fall Guy,” also starring Emily Blunt, Hannah Waddingham, Lee Majors, Teresa Palmer, Stephanie Hsu and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, hits theaters May 3.

The Fall Guy
Read Next
'The Fall Guy' Debuts First-Ever Stunt Designer Credit for Chris O'Hara

Raquel ‘Rocky’ Harris

Raquel “Rocky” Harris is an American multimedia journalist and producer working as a reporter at TheWrap. She previously served as a senior multiplatform reporter for Forbes. Some of Raquel’s producing credits include former daytime talk show “The Real” and the nationally-syndicated talk show “Dr. Phil.” In addition, her print and on-camera work has been featured…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.