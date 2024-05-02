Last summer, Universal was able to turn a three-hour film about nuclear weapons into a global cinematic event thanks to the drawing power of Christopher Nolan. As summer 2024 begins, can it do the same with “The Fall Guy” and the star power of Ryan Gosling?

The Comcast studio is certainly showing it believes that it can with how much is being invested in this 87North action romcom directed by David Leitch and also starring Emily Blunt. Filled with car chases, explosions and fight scenes, “The Fall Guy” is a film that puts every dollar of its reported $125 million budget onscreen.