Sabrina Carpenter Reveals the Hilariously Gross Cameo She’d Love to Have on ‘Adults’ | Video

If you’re a fan of both Sabrina Carpenter and FX’s “Adults,” you may be in luck.

The pop star attended a pop-up event at Hollywood Forever Cemetery hosted by Spotify on Thursday evening (she was working late, ‘cuz she’s a singer). There, Carpenter spoke to some of her top listeners about her upcoming album “Man’s Best Friend,” which she will release on Friday, Aug. 29.

During a Q&A hosted by Carpenter’s friend Owen Thiele, the singer revealed what hot new show she would love to appear on: Thiele’s own series, “Adults” on FX.

“I’m crying,” Thiele said. “Put that on TikTok!”

Though Thiele wasn’t prepared for what part Carpenter said she’d like to play on the show.

“I would love to be the growth on your back,” Carpenter started.

“The what?” Theile asked.

“The growth on your back,” Carpenter said. “Like, if I was just, like, attached to you like a backpack the whole season and no one spoke about it, wouldn’t that be funny? No one said a word, but I was just always there.”

“The growth on my back?” Thiele asked.

“That’s what they call it, right?” Carpenter asked to the crowd. Thiele said he would pitch it. You can watch the full exchange below.

Sabrina Carpenter reveals she would love to appear on ‘Adults’ season 2 at her ‘Man's Best Friend’ Spotify event in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/VvflD7i6o7 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 29, 2025

Created by Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw, “Adults” premiered on FX in late May of 2025. The comedy series follows a group of twenty-somethings navigating modern life in Queens, New York. Thiele is part of a five-person central ensemble with Malik Elassal, Lucy Freyer, Jack Innanen and Amita Rao. The show received positive reviews, though it has not yet been renewed for a second season.

Thiele and Carpenter were friends prior to the pre-album event, with Thiele having appeared on her 2024 Netflix special “A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter.” At the Spotify fan event, Thiele spoke to Carpenter about the soon to be released “Man’s Best Friend,” a follow-up to Carpenter’s Grammy-winning album “Short n’ Sweet.”

“Man’s Best Friend” drew early controversy online for its cover art, which depicts Carpenter on her knees with one hand raised to an unseen individual gripping her hair. While some fans and critics called the artwork misogynistic and regressive, Carpenter has repeatedly asserted that she doesn’t view it in the same light. Soon after it was release, she commented on the controversy by saying her artwork was “Approved by God.”

“Between me and my friends and my family and the people that I always share my music and my art with first, it just wasn’t even a conversation,” she said on “CBS Mornings” the day of the album’s release. “It was just, like, it’s perfect for what the album is.”

“Everything about it to me just felt like so opposite of the world ending,” Carpenter added. “Y’all need to get out more.”