Sabrina Carpenter, Busta Rhymes, Ricky Martin, J Balvin and More Set to Perform at 2025 VMAs

Sabrina Carpenter is among the first set of performers announced for the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, the network revealed on Monday.

The “Manchild” singer and nominee will be joined by Alex Warren, Busta Rhymes, J Balvin ft. DJ Snake, Ricky Martin and sombr at the Sept. 7 awards show, hosted by LL Cool J.

Additionally, Busta Rhymes will receive the first-ever MTV VMA Rock the Bells Visionary Award, while Ricky Martin will receive the Latin Icon Award.

Of the performers so far, Carpenter is nominated for eight awards, while Warren has three nods, sombr has two and J Balvin has one. Check out the full list of nominees, here.

The 2025 VMAs air Sunday, Sept. 7, simulcast on MTV, CBS and Paramount+.