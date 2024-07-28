Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Recreate Sad Wolverine Meme to Celebrate ‘Deadpool’ Box Office Records

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have both made it clear on social media that they’re basking in the success of “Deadpool & Wolverine.” On Sunday they each shared a play on the repeatedly viral Sad Wolverine meme (which originates from a Jan. 30, 1993, episode of “X-Men”).

Reynolds shared his post on X first. The two photos show the actor decked out in full Deadpool gear, lying back on a bed and holding up a framed photo that shows Jackman dressed as Wolverine. “I miss Hugh already. #DeadpoolandWolverine,” he captioned the post alongside a red heart and a yellow heart.

Jackman followed the post with his own, which turned out to be the photo of himself that Reynolds inserted into his post. He wrote, “Wolverine and Deadpool is the #1 movie in the world. Thank you ALL! @VancityReynolds @ShawnLevyDirect @MarvStudios.”

The meme in question dates back to a 1993 episode of the animated “X-Men” series. In the episode, a sulky Wolverine is lying in his bed looking at a photo of Cyclops and Jean Gray.

According to Know Your Meme, the first use of the meme replaced the photo of Cyclops and Jean Gray with one of Scarlett Johansson and was posted on Reddit in 2011. BuzzFeed popularized the meme in 2012.

More recently, Marvel referenced the meme in November 2021 when they announced “X-Men ’97.”