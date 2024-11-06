This Physician Saw Countless Preventable Injuries on Film Sets, So He Made a Doc About It

When he first became a physician for film and TV sets in Massachusetts as a side gig in 2006, Paul Heinzelmann admits he was star struck by the energy and excitement of the lights and cameras.

But in the years that followed, he got a firsthand look at the physical wear and tear that many entertainment workers suffer, which triggered a decades-long fight among members of IATSE for stricter safety rules to curtail preventable accidents.

“I’ve seen plenty of concussions,” Heinzelmann told TheWrap. “I’ve gotten requests for medication to stay awake for late night shoots. I met a gaffer who completely tore his quadricep and continued to work for a month to finish the shoot despite needing surgery.”