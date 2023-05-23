Cameo and SAG-AFTRA have reached a new agreement that will enable the work that guild members do on Cameo for Business to count toward their health and pension benefits.

Cameo is best known as the marketplace where fans can purchase short, personalized messages from celebrities — birthday greetings, get well soon, that kind of thing. Cameo for Business is the service’s brand partnership wing, where celebrities are paid to record short videos endorsing products or services. The guild confirms that only work an actor does as part of a brand partnership on Cameo for Business will count toward SAG-AFTRA benefits. Videos recorded directly for consumers will not.

“The commercial industry has changed so much and we’re keeping up with it! I am so excited about this new agreement and proud that we found an innovative way for our members to have their work covered and earn towards their health and pension benefits. It’s a win for everyone involved. Now everybody can be #CoveredOnC4B” SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher said in a statement.

According to the official press release, the deal “lines up with the standard C4B [Cameo for Business] marketing license, so no additional action is required by brands, and celebrity- driven campaigns through C4B can be covered across social, display networks and in-app advertising.”

“Our mission at Cameo for Business is to seamlessly connect our talent with the brands they love for fast, high-performing creative marketing content,” Cameo CEO Steven Galanis said. “The talent experience is a top priority so we’re thrilled that this new SAG-AFTRA partnership will ensure that existing and new talent are easily covered and contributing to their essential membership benefits while engaging with brands on our platform.”

More information about the agreement is available on SAG-AFTRA’s website.