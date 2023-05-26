SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher Urges Members to Authorize Strike: ‘Acting Careers Are at Stake’

Fran Drescher, the president of SAG-AFTRA, has urged guild members to authorize a strike by sending an audio message and encouraging them to vote “Yes” noting that “acting careers are at stake.”

Just last week, the guild voted unanimously to ask members for authorization to go on strike if the guild is unable to reach a new deal with studios.

The vote comes ahead of negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the group representing studios. Those are set to begin June 7. SAG-AFTRA’s current contract expires June 30.

“SAG-AFTRA is taking a big bold step as the union prepares for our upcoming TV, theatrical and streaming negotiations,” Drescher said in a voice message posted on the guild’s Facebook page. “We’re asking you, one of our members, to vote “Yes” for a strike authorization. This will give our negotiating team much needed leverage at the bargaining table. You know, acting careers are at stake.”

Drescher added: “We must ensure that our employers don’t continue to devalue the performers who bring productions to life. A strike authorization however, doesn’t guarantee a strike. Far from it. But it does send a strong message. And we need our membership’s unity as we fight for our future. Now the deadline to vote ‘Yes’ on a strike authorization is Monday, June 5, at 5 p.m. Pacific. Hurry and votes ‘yes’ today!”

Listen to Drescher’s message to guild members here.