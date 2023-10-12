The pickets at both the Warner Bros. and Disney lots on Tuesday were subdued but resolute, following disastrous negotiations between SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP that ended Wednesday with the studios suspending their talks until further notice.

Spirits among picketers remained high, however, with strike captains working to keep the energy up and the positivity flowing.

Jeri Ryan, who starred as iconic “Star Trek” character Seven of Nine in the most recent season of “Picard,” said she felt “pissed off” following the breakdown in talks. She was striking outside of Warner Bros.

“It’s ridiculous. They’ve learned absolutely nothing. They’re using the exact same playbook as they used with the writers guild. They’re trying to divide the union, which is absolutely not going to happen,” Ryan said. “We’ve empowered our negotiating committee to stand strong until we get the deal that we need. And that’s what they’re doing. As long as it takes.”

According to Ryan, the studios could have given the actors what they want from Day 1. Thursday marked Day 91 for the actors’ strike.

“They need to suck it up. The greed is not helping them. It’s not a good look for them. It’s not serving them, it’s not serving us, it’s not serving the rest of our industry. But we are not caving. We’re not. This is too critical. These issues are too important,” Ryan said.

The actress said she is heartened by the fact that she is seeing WGA members still picketing. “It’s really touching and empowering to see all of them. I am absolutely feeling the support from my brother and sister unions,” Ryan said.

Nodding to the irony of going from her “Star Trek” character to now picketing for common sense restriction on the use of AI, Ryan quipped, “Even the Borg would say it’s bulls–t.”

Longtime character actor M.C. Gainey was also picketing Thursday. At 76 years old, he remembers the 1980 strike. Back then, he said, “we had one union against the other.” At a fundraiser held at the Hollywood Bowl, the teamsters union brought trucks by to try and drown it out. “We were all against each other,” Gainey said. “And now they look out the window of this fortress here and they see teamsters walking with hairdressers, walking with makeup people, walking with actors, walking with illustrators and they go, ‘Oh my God,’” Gainey said. “That’s what they’re dealing with.”

Gainey said the current battle with the AMPTP is an “existential fight.” “I’m fighting to the death,” Gainey said. “It’s not even about the paycheck. It’s just about, I won’t be treated this way.”

Outside of Disney, one-time “Transparent” costars Gaby Hoffmann and Amy Landecker walked together. “I’m proud of everybody for sticking it out. I’m disappointed in the news this morning and I’m ready to keep walking,” Hoffmann said.

Addressing Ted Sarandos’ statement that the actors wanted to put a “levy” on the money coming into the streaming giant, Landecker said, “We started on an Amazon show. And it is an interesting issue where we don’t have any data, they say that they can’t give it to us. They have data on everybody all the time. I know that information is possible.

“I don’t know the details of what he’s claiming but I completely trust the negotiating committee,” she continued. “We have personal experience where you can’t live off a show that an entire platform has been built around and brought in billions of dollars. And you have no profit sharing. When you were on network you could kind of live off of that. I understand why they’re looking for something subscriber-related.”

While both actresses were hopeful that the strike would have been wrapped up by Friday, they don’t know what to think now.

“I am totally devastated for crews that are waiting, that are out of work. I’m sure they are totally devastated today and I hate that. But I think in the long run, this is a moment in history where we have to stand up for ourselves,” Landecker said.

“Everybody is frustrated and scared. But it is a time for all of us to dig in,” Hoffmann added. “At this point, I feel like we can’t give an inch.”

