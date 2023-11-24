While much of Hollywood’s focus this past month was on the talks between the SAG-AFTRA negotiating committee and top studio execs to end the strike paralyzing the industry, the strike captains who manned the picket lines had their own part to play in the drama.

In the weeks leading up to the Nov. 4 videoconference when the studios made their final offer, strike captains got word that some members of the actors’ guild, along with their agents, were drafting a letter to send to members to sign before presenting to the negotiating committee.

A proposed version of the letter obtained by TheWrap called on the negotiating committee to end the strike as soon as possible for the sake of the tens of thousands of crew members who had been out of work since it began on May 2.