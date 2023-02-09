Some of 2022’s top movies and TV shows received nominations today for the SAG Awards’ recognition for Stunt Ensembles.

On the film front, “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “The Batman,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Top Gun: Maverick” and “The Woman King” are in the running for Outstanding Action Performances by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture. Meanwhile, on the small screen, “Andor,” “The Boys,” “House of the Dragon,” “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” and “Stranger Things” picked up nominations for Outstanding Action Performances by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series.

Winners for both categories will be announced on Sunday, Feb. 26, during the People & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards, which will stream on several platforms, including the SAG Awards site. The pre-show begins at 5:45 p.m. ET / 2:45 p.m. PT. The SAG Awards main show will be broadcast live on Feb. 26 (8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT) from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles and will stream on Netflix’s YouTube channel.

The Stunt Ensemble awards “commend outstanding motion picture and television stunt performances

of the previous calendar year and recognize both stunt performers and coordinators,” according to a SAG statement. Voting closes Feb. 24.

The nominated films and television series are below. You can find the full list of the individual stunt performers from each nominated film here.

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER”

“THE BATMAN”

“BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER”

“TOP GUN: MAVERICK”

“THE WOMAN KING”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

“ANDOR”

“THE BOYS”

“HOUSE OF THE DRAGON”

“THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER”

“STRANGER THINGS”