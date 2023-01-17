Sally Field will be honored at the 2023 SAG Awards with the ceremony’s coveted Life Achievement Award, the Screen Actors Guild announced Tuesday.

As the union’s top honor, the award comes in recognition of Field’s career achievement and humanitarian accomplishment.

Coincidentally, with Field’s latest studio project, starring in the upcoming sports comedy “80 for Brady,” the two-time Oscar winner follows in the footsteps of costars and previous SAG Life Award honorees Rita Moreno, who was honored in 2013, and Lily Tomlin, who was honored in 2016.

“Sally is an amazing actor with an enormous range and an uncanny ability to embody any character. I joyfully watched her early career when she portrayed Gidget and the Flying Nun and then, in ever more challenging roles, as Sybil and Norma Rae,” SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher said in a statement. “She never stopped being extraordinary, including as recently as Winning Time in which she was simply sublime as Jessie Buss.”

Drescher continued: “She has an enduring career because she is authentic in her performance and always projects likability and humanity – she just connects. That’s part of why she has sustained her massive fandom and incredibly rich and layered career. Sally is a massive star with a working actor’s ethos – just keep doing the work, being as good as you can. Every stage of an actor’s life brings different opportunities, and you just need to keep working. Sally does not stop and we hope she never does.”

The 29th annual SAG Awards will be broadcast live on Netflix’s YouTube channel, YouTube.com/Netflix, Sunday, Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. Eastern / 5 p.m. Pacific from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.