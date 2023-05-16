Screen Actors Guild Awards Sets 2024 Date

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will stream on Netflix concurrently with its in-person ceremony on Feb. 24, 2024, at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall, the streamer said Tuesday.

This year’s ceremony pulled a combined 1.5 million viewers across various online platforms, again highlighting the disparity between a streaming success and an old-school network broadcast success.

Submissions for nominations will open on August 28 and close on Oct. 27. Producers, studios/networks, agents, managers, or publicists may, with the actor’s permission, submit a performance for consideration in the category of the actor’s choosing. Actors will be able to submit their own performances as well. Eligible performances must air or premiere between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31.

Voting for potential nominees will begin on Dec. 4, 2024. The nominations will be announced on Jan. 10, 2024. Voting on the nominated performances will open on Jan. 17 of next year, with voting closing on Feb. 23.

The SAG Awards features the largest voting body, a membership of over 122,000 performers and has handed out awards since 1995. Since it is the largest such voting body, it has often been considered the closest bellwether for the eventual winners at the Academy Awards. The respective film-specific SAG winners (Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis) went 4 for 4 at this year’s Oscars while the Best Ensemble victor – “Everything Everywhere All At Once” — won the Best Picture Academy Award.