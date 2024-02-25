Jodie Foster Caught Off Guard by Applause as Jessica Chastain Shouts Her Out at SAG Awards: ‘What’d She Say?’

Jodie Foster was a bit thrown when the crowd at the SAG Awards began applauding her on Saturday night, after seemingly missing the fact that presenter Jessica Chastain had shouted her out while teeing up the award.

Chastain was on hand to present the award for Best Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture, which ended up going to “Killers of the Flower Moon” star Lily Gladstone. But, before Chastain announced the winner, she noted that Foster was the first ever winner of the category back in 1995, for her work in “Nell.”

Foster was, of course, in the audience as a contender once more this weekend, for her performance in “Nyad.” But, when the crowd began applauding and the camera panned to Foster, she was clearly confused.

“Huh? What? What’d she say?” Foster could be seen saying on camera.

You can watch the moment in the video below.

The reaction earned laughter in the room and online, as fans lauded the relatability of the very human moment.

The actress was clearly tuned in for the rest of the bit though, as Chastain joked that she and the other actresses in the category meet weekly. “See you Wednesday, Jodie,” Chastain said with a wink, which was quickly reciprocated by Foster.

