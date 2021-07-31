Saginaw Grant, ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘The Lone Ranger’ Actor, Dies at 85

Native American actor Saginaw Grant, who was best known recently for his role in “Breaking Bad,” died in his sleep of natural causes in a private care facility in Hollywood Wednesday. He was 85.

“He loved both Oklahoma and L.A.,” Carmichael said. “He made his home here as an actor, but he never forgot his roots in Oklahoma. He remained a fan of the Sooner Nation.” Lani Carmichael, Grant’s publicist, said in a statement.

Grant was also the hereditary chief of the Sac & Fox Nation of Oklahoma. He was born in Pawnee in 1936 and began acting in the 1980s. He was also a US Marine Corps veteran, remaining active in the veterans community and participated in the National Gathering of American Indian Veterans over the years.

Besides acting in the last three decades, he spent his time traveling the world to speak about Native American culture.

“His motto in life was always respect one another and don’t talk about one another in a negative way,” Carmichael said.

There will be a memorial for Grant in Los Angeles, with more details to come, Carmichael said.