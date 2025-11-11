Sally Kirkland, Oscar-Nominated Star of ‘Anna,’ Dies at 84

Obits

The Golden Globe- and Independent Spirit Award-winning actress was also known for “The Haunted,” “Cold Feet,” “Best of the Best” and “Bruce Almighty”

JD Knapp
Sally Kirkland
Sally Kirkland on Nov. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Wolfsohn/Getty Images)

Sally Kirkland, the Oscar-nominated star of “Anna,” has died, according to multiple media reports. She was 84.

A representative for the actress shared the news with TMZ early Tuesday morning, noting that she had suffered from dementia for the last year and was put into hospice in Palm Springs over the weekend.

In addition to her Academy Award nomination, Kirkland won a Golden Globe and an Independent Spirit Award for Yurek Bogayevicz’s 1987 film, “Anna.” She was also known for her roles in “The Haunted,” “Cold Feet,” “Best of the Best,” “JFK,” “Bruce Almighty” and, most recently, “80 for Brady.”

The junior to Life and Vogue fashion editor Sally Kirkland, the younger Kirkland was even once a member of Andy Warhol’s The Factory.

She is survived by her godson, three cousins and a circle of close friends.

Read Next
Tatsuya Nakadai, Star of 'The Human Condition' Trilogy and 'Harakiri,' Dies at 92

JD Knapp

JD Knapp

JD Knapp is the morning news editor at TheWrap, with a personal preference for horror movies, bubblegum pop, reality TV, sitcoms, and animation. After growing up in Connecticut and graduating from Emerson College in Boston with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, he has gone on to work for national outlets such as People, E! News,…

Comments