Sally Kirkland, the Oscar-nominated star of “Anna,” has died, according to multiple media reports. She was 84.

A representative for the actress shared the news with TMZ early Tuesday morning, noting that she had suffered from dementia for the last year and was put into hospice in Palm Springs over the weekend.

In addition to her Academy Award nomination, Kirkland won a Golden Globe and an Independent Spirit Award for Yurek Bogayevicz’s 1987 film, “Anna.” She was also known for her roles in “The Haunted,” “Cold Feet,” “Best of the Best,” “JFK,” “Bruce Almighty” and, most recently, “80 for Brady.”

The junior to Life and Vogue fashion editor Sally Kirkland, the younger Kirkland was even once a member of Andy Warhol’s The Factory.

She is survived by her godson, three cousins and a circle of close friends.