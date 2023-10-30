Salma Hayek penned a farewell message to her “Fools Rush In” costar, in which she detailed what she described as the special bond they’ve shared over the years.

“Two days ago, I woke up to the shocking news that Matthew Perry is no longer with us,” Hayek began her post,which was published Monday on Instagram. “It’s taken me a couple of days to process this profound sadness. There is a special bond that happens when you share dreams with someone, and together you work towards them.”

The post was coupled with photos of the pair through the eyears. She also shared an image of a previous post Perry made about his “most treasured role,” which he’d said was his time starring alongside Hayek in their 1997 film.

“I did a movie that I love called Fools Rush In with @salmahayek — that was probably my best movie,” Perry had written.

“I was very moved last year when Matthew shared on his Instagram stories how much he loved ‘Fools Rush In,’ and how he thought that that film we did together was probably his best movie. Throughout the years, he and I found ourselves reminiscing about that meaningful time in our lives with a deep sense of nostalgia and gratitude,” Hayek continued, referencing Perry’s post.

“My friend, you are gone much too soon, but I will continue to cherish your silliness, your perseverance, and your lovely heart,” Hayek concluded her post. “Farewell, sweet Matthew, we will never forget you.”

“Fools Rush In” is centered around New York real estate developer Alex Whitman (Matthew Perry), who ends up falling in love with a woman named Isabel Fuentes (Salma Hayek) — who is now pregnant — after the two had a one-night-stand together in Las Vegas three months prior. The pair tie the knot, but after Alex is offered a promotion in New York and finds himself under criticism from Isabel’s father, he is forced to decided between his career and his new family in Vegas.

Hayek is the latest to remember the late “Friends” star, who died on Oct. 28 in an apparent drowning. Several other Hollywood notables have taken to social media to shared their condolences and celebrate his life.

The creators of “Friends” — Marta Kauffman, David Crane and Kevin Bright — celebrated Matthew Perry’s “brilliant talent” in a statement to media on Sunday and remembered him as the only person who could have brought Chandler Bing to life in their iconic series.

“We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew’s passing,” they said. “It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives.”

“He was a brilliant talent. It’s a cliche to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew’s case, there are no truer words,” they continued. “From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us.”