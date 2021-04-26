Salt Lake Tribune

Cool Hand Luke / Wikimedia Commons

How the Nonprofit Salt Lake Tribune Became a ‘150-Year-Old Startup’

by | April 26, 2021 @ 11:15 AM
“The time was ripe. COVID had blown everything up,” Tribune’s executive vice president tells TheWrap

The Salt Lake Tribune underwent a radical transformation just as the pandemic took hold last year, leaving its legacy print publication roots behind to become, as one newsroom executive described it, a “150-year-old startup.”

“The time was ripe. COVID had blown everything up,” Tim Fitzpatrick, the executive vice president of the Tribune, told TheWrap. “And I’ll tell you, it was the absolute right decision.”

Become a member to read more.
J. Clara Chan

J. Clara Chan

Media and politics reporter • jclara.chan@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jclarachan

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

the oscars 2021 equalizer

Why the Oscars May Get Dethroned as the Year’s Most-Watched Show After the Super Bowl
Hollywood's Famed Cinerama Dome To Close

Why Most ArcLight and Pacific Theatres Won’t Stay Closed for Long
Hells Kitchen

‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Season Finale Whips Up a Ratings Win in Time Period

Does ‘Mortal Kombat’ Signal New Life for Video Game Movies in Hollywood?
warnermedia hbo max tom and jerry

Is WarnerMedia’s Dual Theater-HBO Max Film Strategy Really Working?

Why Netflix’s ‘Shadow and Bone’ Changed Main Character’s Race
Masked Singer Bobby Brown

Ratings: ‘The Masked Singer’s’ Supersized ‘Super 8’ Episode Crushes Wednesday Competition

Golden Globes Group Faces Existential Threat as Diversity Crisis Grows: ‘Evolve or Die’ (Exclusive)
Rutherford Falls - Season 1

‘Rutherford Falls’ Creator on ‘Rare’ Chance to Write a Native American Story
Lorrie Bartlett ICM Partners

ICM Talent Head Lorrie Bartlett on the Future of Hollywood Agencies and Representation
NCIS

There Was a Rare 5-Way Tie for First Place in Ratings on Tuesday