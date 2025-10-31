Sam Mendes’ 4-Film ‘Beatles’ Project Adds Saoirse Ronan, Aimee Lou Wood, Anna Sawai and Mia McKenna-Bruce

Saoirse Ronan, Aimee Lou Wood, Anna Sawai and Mia McKenna-Bruce are confirmed to star in Sony Pictures, Sam Mendes and Neal Street’s “The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event,” the studio announced on Friday.

Ronan will star as Linda (Eastman) McCartney, Wood as Pattie Boyd, Sawai as Yoko Ono and Mia McKenna-Bruce as as Maureen (Cox) Starkey.

“Maureen, Linda, Yoko and Pattie are four fascinating and unique figures in their own right – and I’m thrilled that we’ve managed to persuade four of the most talented women working in film today to join this amazing adventure,” Mendes said in a statement.

Eastman (Ronan) was a celebrated photographer when she met Paul McCartney in 1967. There was an instant attraction and McCartney later said, “The first time I saw her, I just knew.”

Boyd (Wood) was a successful model when in 1964 she met George Harrison on the set of the Beatles movie “A Hard Day’s Night.” The two began dating and later married, with Boyd sharing Harrison’s growing interest in Eastern mysticism.

John Lennon first met the Japanese artist Ono (Sawai) at a London exhibition of her work. Although Lennon was married at the time, he was immediately intrigued by her, and the two eventually became inseparable creative partners for the rest of his life.

Cox (McKenna-Bruce) was an early fan of The Beatles who met Ringo Starr at the Cavern Club in 1962. Their romance blossomed quickly, they married in 1965 and had three children together.

Starring Harris Dickinson, Barry Keoghan, Paul Mescal and Joseph Quinn, the films mark the first time Apple Corps Ltd. and The Beatles – Lennon, McCartney, Harrison and Starr – have granted full life story and music rights for a scripted film. Mendes conceived four theatrical feature films—one from each band member’s distinct point of view—that will intersect to tell the astonishing story of the greatest band in history.

The Beatles—A Four-Film Cinematic Event is a Neal Street production in association with Apple Corps for Sony Pictures. Mendes is producing alongside his Neal Street partner Pippa Harris and Neal Street’s Julie Pastor. Alexandra Derbyshire is also producing.

Sony Pictures will finance and distribute worldwide in April 2028.