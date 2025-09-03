Sam Raimi and Roy Lee to Produce Remake of Ventriloquist Dummy Horror Movie ‘Magic’ for Lionsgate

Lionsgate will develop the 1978 cult horror classic “Magic” into a newly imagined film, produced by Sam Raimi and “Weapons” producer Roy Lee, the studio announced on Wednesday.

Chris Hammond and Tim Sullivan, who have long championed the project and guided its development, will produce alongside Raimi and Lee. Raimi Productions’ Zainab Azizi will also produce, and the executive producers are Paul Fishkin with Andrew Childs for Vertigo.

The project will be written by Mark Swift and Damian Shannon, who previously wrote Raimi Productions’ upcoming survival horror thriller “Send Help” for 20th Century Studios.

The original “Magic” starred Anthony Hopkins as Corky, a magician who reaches fame alongside his ventriloquist’s dummy, the obnoxious and wisecracking Fats—whom Corky cannot control.

The film also starred Ann-Margret and Burgess Meredith and was directed by Richard Attenborough. The script was written by William Goldman, based on his novel.

The film made waves even before its release with its terrifying TV ads, which declared, “Magic is fun—we’re dead.”

Lionsgate, Hammond and Sullivan brought together the rights holders of the original film to pave the way for “Magic’s” reimagining. Meredith Wieck and Pavan Kalidindi are overseeing the project for Lionsgate.

Sullivan, a longtime film devotee, has championed the project from its inception and worked for years to bring William Goldman’s story back to the screen.

Raimi’s next film will be “Send Help,” starring Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien. He is repped by CAA and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.

Hammond, best known for the cult classic “Shade” starring Jamie Foxx and Sylvester Stallone, is currently producing “Reykjavik” with Jeff Daniels, Jared Harris, and J.K. Simmons; his next film is the action-comedy “Runner” featuring Alan Ritchson and Owen Wilson.

Lionsgate recently announced that Lee will be producing “The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon,” based on the novel by Stephen King. His next films for the studio are the King adaptation “The Long Walk,” in theaters Sept. 12, and “The Strangers–Chapter 2,” which releases in theaters on Sept. 26.

Swift and Shannon are repped by UTA and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.