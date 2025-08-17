‘Weapons’ Still Roaring at Box Office With $25 Million Second Weekend

With the summer box office winding down, Warner Bros./New Line’s “Weapons” remains atop the charts with a very impressive $25 million second weekend.

While not the spectacular 3% second weekend drop of fellow Warner horror hit “Sinners” this past spring, it is still just a 43% drop from the $43.5 million opening for director Zach Cregger’s second feature film. It now stands with an $89 million domestic total and $148.8 million worldwide against a $38 million spend.

Last week, “Weapons” became the sixth straight Warner release to open above $40 million in North America, and this week it will become the sixth straight film to clear $100 million in domestic grosses.

While the studio had a weak first quarter of 2025 with box office duds like “Companion,” “Mickey 17,” and “Alto Knights,” Warner turned it around with the near-$1 billion box office run of Legendary’s “A Minecraft Movie.” The streak continued with “Sinners,” “Final Destination: Bloodlines,” Apple’s “F1” and DC’s “Superman.”

Next up on their slate: New Line’s “The Conjuring: Last Rites” in September. Early tracking has that film earning a $35 million opening weekend.

Elsewhere, Disney’s “Freakier Friday” is holding decently this weekend, staying at No. 2 on the charts with a 50% drop from its $28.5 million opening with $14.5 million grossed this weekend. The legacyquel stands at $54.8 million domestic and $86.3 million global against a $42 million budget.

In third is the sole newcomer to the top 5, Universal’s “Nobody 2,” the sequel to the Bob Odenkirk action comedy that was one of the first films to hit theaters when they reopened in 2021. While that film opened to $6.8 million, “Nobody 2” hasn’t significantly expanded the fanbase, opening to $9.25 million.

While not as well received as its predecessor, “Nobody 2” has earned generally positive reception with a B+ on CinemaScore and Rotten Tomatoes scores of 78% critics and 89% audience. With a $25 million budget, it faces a relatively low break-even point as it looks to top the $57.5 million global total of the first “Nobody.”

In fourth is Marvel Studios’ “The Fantastic Four: First Steps,” which continues to run out of fuel much faster than its $117.6 million opening had suggested with a fourth weekend total of just $8.8 million.

With a domestic total of $247 million and a global total of $468 million, it has passed the $415 million total of “Captain America: Civil War” to become Marvel’s top grossing film this year. But that total is well short of the last two Marvel summer films “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” ($845.5 million) and “Deadpool & Wolverine” ($1.33 billion), not to mention the $594.5 million global total of “Superman.”

Universal/DreamWorks’ “The Bad Guys 2” completes the top 5 with $6.9 million in its third weekend, bringing its total to $56 million domestic as it remains relatively on par with the $57.3 million three-weekend total of the first “Bad Guys.”

Finally, Lionsgate released Sydney Sweeney’s latest film “Americana” in 1,146 locations, where despite Sweeney’s recent headlines for her American Eagle jeans ads, it went largely ignored with just $500,000 grossed from 1,146 locations. By comparison, A24 released Spike Lee’s latest film “Highest 2 Lowest” in 220 theaters this weekend ahead of a September 5 Apple TV+ release and grossed $894,000 for a $4,062 average, compared to roughly $460 for “Americana.”

More to come…