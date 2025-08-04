Trump Praises Sydney Sweeney for ‘Fantastic’ American Eagle Jeans Ad | Video

“You’d be surprised at how many people are Republicans. That’s one I wouldn’t have known,” the president says

JD Knapp
Sydney Sweeney, Donald Trump
Sydney Sweeney, President Donald Trump (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Sydney Sweeney’s controversial American Eagle ad may have divided some of her fanbase, but she has a new supporter in President Donald Trump.

The commander-in-chief praised the “Americana” actress’ Great Jeans campaign on Sunday after a reporter told him she supposedly registered as a Republican voter in Florida ahead of the 2024 election.

“She’s a registered Republican? Now I love her ad,” Trump said in Allentown, Pennsylvania. “You’d be surprised at how many people are Republicans. That’s one I wouldn’t have known, but I’m glad you told me that. If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic.”

The president’s comments come after his communication manager Steven Cheung called the public reaction “cancel culture run amok” last week, saying: “This warped, moronic and dense liberal thinking is a big reason why Americans voted the way they did in 2024 … They’re tired of this bulls–t.”

“My political advice to the Democrats is: continue to tell everyone who thinks Sydney Sweeney is attractive is a Nazi,” Vice President JD Vance added. “That appears to be their actual strategy.”

The ad has indeed outraged some folks who find the “great jeans” messaging to be promotion of white supremacy, eugenics, nazism and master race propaganda.

On Friday, the clothing company defended the viral ad campaign (Sweeney has yet to publicly address the controversy).

“‘Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans’ is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story,” American Eagle shared on Instagram. “We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone.”

Sydney Sweeney attends The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City
Read Next
American Eagle Defends Sydney Sweeney Ad Amid Uproar: 'Great Jeans Look Good on Everyone'

JD Knapp

JD Knapp

JD Knapp is the morning news editor at TheWrap, with a personal preference for horror movies, bubblegum pop, reality TV, sitcoms, and animation. After growing up in Connecticut and graduating from Emerson College in Boston with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, he has gone on to work for national outlets such as People, E! News,…

Comments