Trump Praises Sydney Sweeney for ‘Fantastic’ American Eagle Jeans Ad | Video

Sydney Sweeney’s controversial American Eagle ad may have divided some of her fanbase, but she has a new supporter in President Donald Trump.

The commander-in-chief praised the “Americana” actress’ Great Jeans campaign on Sunday after a reporter told him she supposedly registered as a Republican voter in Florida ahead of the 2024 election.

“She’s a registered Republican? Now I love her ad,” Trump said in Allentown, Pennsylvania. “You’d be surprised at how many people are Republicans. That’s one I wouldn’t have known, but I’m glad you told me that. If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic.”

The president’s comments come after his communication manager Steven Cheung called the public reaction “cancel culture run amok” last week, saying: “This warped, moronic and dense liberal thinking is a big reason why Americans voted the way they did in 2024 … They’re tired of this bulls–t.”

“My political advice to the Democrats is: continue to tell everyone who thinks Sydney Sweeney is attractive is a Nazi,” Vice President JD Vance added. “That appears to be their actual strategy.”

The ad has indeed outraged some folks who find the “great jeans” messaging to be promotion of white supremacy, eugenics, nazism and master race propaganda.

On Friday, the clothing company defended the viral ad campaign (Sweeney has yet to publicly address the controversy).

“‘Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans’ is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story,” American Eagle shared on Instagram. “We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone.”