Trump Tells Bruce Springsteen to ‘Keep His Mouth Shut’ After Manchester Show, Reignites Taylor Swift Beef

President Donald Trump lobbed some insults toward two of his celebrity detractors on Friday, bashing both Taylor Swift and Bruce Springsteen in a pair of Truth Social posts.

“Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she’s no longer ‘HOT?’” he wrote early Friday morning.

“I see that Highly Overrated Bruce Springsteen goes to a Foreign Country to speak badly about the President of the United States. Never liked him, never liked his music or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he’s not a talented guy — just a pushy, obnoxious JERK, who fervently supported Crooked Joe Biden, a mentally incompetent FOOL, and our WORST EVER President, who came close to destroying our Country,” Trump added a few hours later.

“If I wasn’t elected, it would have been GONE by now! Sleepy Joe didn’t have a clue as to what he was doing, but Springsteen is ‘dumb as a rock’ and couldn’t see what was going on, or could he (which is even worse!)?” he continued. “This dried out ‘prune’ of a rocker (his skin is all atrophied!) ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT until he gets back into the Country, that’s just ‘standard fare.’ Then we’ll all see how it goes for him!”

Trump’s latest display of ire comes two days after Springsteen kicked off his European tour by calling the president “corrupt, incompetent and treasonous.”

“They are persecuting people for using their right to free speech and voicing their dissent. This is happening now. In America, the richest men are taking satisfaction in abandoning the world’s poorest children to sickness and death,” the rocker told his Manchester crowd on Wednesday. “In my country, they’re taking sadistic pleasure in the pain that they inflict on loyal American workers. They’re rolling back historic civil rights legislation that led to a more just and moral society. They’re abandoning our great allies and siding with dictators against those struggling for their freedom.”

Meanwhile, Trump’s reignited disdain for Swift comes months after the latest entry in their longstanding feud. After the “Karma” singer publicly endorsed Kamala Harris for president in September 2024, the former “Celebrity Apprentice” host indeed stated: “I hate Taylor Swift.”

While her boyfriend Travis Kelce attempted to offer an olive branch back during the 2025 Super Bowl in February, Trump doubled down, saying, “The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!”