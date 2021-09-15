Sam Richardson to Star in Action Comedy ‘Stranded Asset’ at Universal, Chris Pratt to Produce

“Veep” star Sam Richardson will be the lead in an action comedy called “Stranded Asset” set at Universal, and Chris Pratt will also produce the film.

Richardson co-wrote the script for “Stranded Asset” alongside Jen D’Angelo, who is the writer behind the upcoming “Hocus Pocus 2.” Plot details for the film however are being kept under wraps.

Chris Pratt and Sam Richardson just starred together in the action sci-fi film “The Tomorrow War” for Amazon, which Pratt also executive produced. Pratt will produce the new film through his banner Indivisible Productions, which has a first-look deal with Universal Pictures.

Pratt’s company is also developing the recently announced “Saigon Bodyguards,” which reunites Pratt with “Avengers” directors The Russo Brothers, and he’ll also star in the film alongside Chinese movie star Wu Jing.

Richardson was also recently seen in the horror comedy “Werewolves Within” and will next be seen in “The Afterparty” for Apple TV+ and Lord and Miller.

D’Angelo also recently sold an untitled sister comedy to Netflix that will star Awkwafina and Sandra Oh, and she was also the on set writer for “The Tomorrow War.”

Pratt is represented by UTA, Rise Management and Sloan, Offer, Weber and Dern. Richardson is represented by UTA, Artists First Inc. and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein Michael A. Auerbach. D’Angelo is represented by UTA and Artists First Inc., and attorneys Ginsburg Daniels LLP.