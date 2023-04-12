Margaret Qualley stars as a dominatrix that torments Christopher Abbot’s CEO in the first trailer to “Sanctuary” from Neon.

“This is not a good idea to keep doing this,” Abbot says in the trailer. “Your new job? You wouldn’t be able to do it without what I taught you,” Qualley’s dominatrix answers.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EaMahhnZMog

The film had its world premiere at the 2022 Toronto Film festival and will open in select theaters on Friday, May 19, expanding wide on Friday, June 2.

Zachary Wigon directs from a script written by Micah Bloomberg.

In “Sanctuary,” a dominatrix (Qualley) and her wealthy client (Abbott) engage in a battle of wills inside a luxury hotel suite after he tries to end their relationship. Over the course of one emotionally fraught night, the balance of power swings back and forth as each seeks to gain the upper hand. Is he hopelessly overmatched? Or is her wildly unpredictable behavior all part of an elaborate game?

The feature comes from production company Rumble Films in association with Charades, Mosaic Films and Hype Studios. It is produced by David Lancaster and Stephanie Wilcox of Rumble Films with Ilya Stewart of Hype Studios and Pavel Burian of Mosaic Films.

Executive producers include Carole Baraton, Yohann Comte, Pierre Mazars of Charades, Elizaveta Chalenko, Maxim Dashkin, Nick Shumaker. Qualley and screenwriter Bloomberg are also executive producers.