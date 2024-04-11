Former WarnerMedia executive Sandra Dewey has joined MediaRes as the television studio and motion picture production company’s new chief operating officer, the company announced Thursday.

In her new role, Dewey will be in charge of strategically guiding the company’s expansion across scripted and non-fiction initiatives both domestically and internationally. In January, RedBird IMI invested an undisclosed amount into the company to support its ambitious growth plans.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sandra into the fold at this exciting moment in the company’s evolution,” Media Res founder and chairman Michael Ellenberg said in a statement. “Sandra’s wide-ranging strategic and operational expertise is matched by her fierce intellect and graceful leadership style. We are blessed to have her join us in this vital role for Media Res.”

Prior to joining Media Res, Dewey served as president of business operations and production for HBO Max, including business planning and the launch of the service. She also oversaw business affairs, production and operations teams for the cable networks TNT, TBS, and truTV, which, together with HBO Max, included all scripted and unscripted content, features, documentaries, animation, and children’s programming.

“I have had an exciting and extensive career, so I have been extremely particular about what would come next. The opportunity to work with Michael Ellenberg and Media Res hit a bullseye for me which proved irresistible – a dynamic growth business with an attitude and a track record,” Dewey said in a statement. “The company has a report card of success with both material and talent that defies industry trends. In this rapidly changing media landscape, Media Res is poised to flex its strengths and show what it can do, and I can’t wait.”

Media Res’ current slate includes the third season of “The Morning Show,” which stars and is executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston and the second season of the acclaimed series “Pachinko,” based on the international bestseller.

Recent and past projects include the absurdist Prime Video comedy “I’m a Virgo,” written and directed by Boots Riley, the Apple TV+ climate change series “Extrapolations” from Scott Z. Burns, which stars Meryl Streep, Edward Norton, and Marion Cotillard, and HBO’s “Scenes from a Marriage,” starring Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac, which is based on the classic Ingmar Bergman series.