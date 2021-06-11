Santa Barbara International Film Festival to Return in Person in March 2022

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival is returning as in-person event beginning next year in 2022.

The 37th edition of SBIFF will happen live between March 2-12. It will feature screenings, filmmaker Q&As, industry panels, celebrity tributes and more throughout the city and back at the historic Arlington Theatre.

Last year’s Santa Barbara International Film Festival was done primarily through two beachside drive-in theatres but still featured 47 world premieres and 37 U.S. premieres. Honorary awards were given to Bill Murray, Carey Mulligan, Sacha Baron Cohen, Amanda Seyfried, Riz Ahmed, Maria Bakalova, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Andra Day, Sidney Flanigan, Vanessa Kirby, Tahar Rahim, Zendaya, and Delroy Lindo.

SBIFF is a big stop on the awards circuit and draws upwards of 100,000 attendees throughout the week, though next year’s Oscars will take place ahead of 2022’s festival and air on Feb. 27, 2022. This year’s lineup for SBIFF will be announced in Feb. 2022.

“After more than a year of staring at screens from home, SBIFF is chomping at the bit to welcome everyone back to Santa Barbara for collective experiences and engaging face to face interactions about cinema!” Roger Durling, SBIFF’s executive director said in a statement.

Funds raised through the festival directly support SBIFF’s year-round free programs that serve over 18,000 people. Passes for the 2022 Festival will be on sale in August. For additional information or to buy passes, visit sbiff.org.