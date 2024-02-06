“The View” co-host Sara Haines and cultural commentator W. Kamau Bell are joining John Quiñones for Season 16 of ABC’s “What Would You Do?,” and TheWrap has the exclusive first trailer.

The pair will serve as guest correspondents on the hit hidden-camera series, as they observe how real people react when tricky situations and moral dilemmas arise in public settings.

In the season premiere, bystanders grapple with a schoolteacher’s side hustle on an adult-content site, objections to immigrants applying for work at a local coffee shop, a deli staffer dealing with a rude customer, breastfeeding in public and a man bothering a woman at the gym while working out.

Additional scenarios shown in the trailer include a pregnant mother struggling to pay her tab and a senior citizen stealing merchandise from a store.

“What Would You Do?” premieres Feb. 18 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, with new episodes available next day on Hulu. The series is produced by ABC News Studios and Walt Disney Television Alternative and executive produced by Michaela Dowd and Grant Kahler.

“The staying power of ‘What Would You Do?’ can be summed up simply: it is the search for the hero inside all of us,” David Sloan, senior executive producer, said in a statement. “For nearly two decades, John Quiñones has artfully gone on this search to see who steps up and who steps away when ordinary people are confronted with an ethical dilemma. It’s about pure intentions that spark thoughtful conversations and make for provocative and compelling television.”

Watch the trailer in the video above.