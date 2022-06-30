Attention islanders, a bombshell has entered the villa!

Sarah Hyland is set to host the all-new U.S. version of “Love Island,” which debuts on Peacock in July. The “Modern Family” actress takes over for Arielle Vandenberg, who hosted three seasons of the series when it aired on CBS.

Along with the host announcement, the streamer also released a trailer for the upcoming season, which you can watch above.

And fans of “Love Island UK” may notice a familiar voice teasing “a wild ride.” Iain Stirling, the narrator of the iconic UK version of the dating series, is lending his voice across the pond for “Love Island USA.”

Set to the tune of Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” the trailer promises that the new season of “Love Island USA” will be “this summer’s ultimate destination.”

Peacock acquired “Love Island USA” from CBS in February and has already promised that the streamer’s version will be sexier and steamier in ways that the reality show couldn’t be on linear television. It is expected to lean more in tone and style toward the U.K. version of the show — which explains the move to bring Sterling on board.

From the looks of the trailer, it’s keeping its promise so far. The cast announcement is set for a later date.

The series follows a group of single “Islanders” in a villa in a tropical vacation, all looking for romance. The twist is that contestants must not only choose their partner wisely, but win the hearts of the public.

While in the villa, temptations rise and the Islanders must decide if they want to remain with their current partner or “recouple” with someone new. Throughout the season, those who are not coupled up will be at risk of leaving the villa. Viewers watching at home will also have a chance to weigh in on who stays and who goes home.

“Love Island USA” premieres on Peacock July 19.