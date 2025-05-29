Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals How She Really Feels About ‘And Just Like That…’ Killing Off Mr. Big

With Season 3 of “And Just Like That…” about to premiere on Thursday, Sarah Jessica Parker is finally revealing how she felt about the show killing off Mr. Big, her main love interest, in the show’s Season 1 premiere.

Parker has played Carrie Bradshaw since 1998 on “Sex on the City” and has reprised the role through two blockbuster movies and now the reboot “And Just Like That…” which premiered back in 2021. Over the course of the original show, Carrie’s central, and often most tumultuous love interest was always Mr. Big, played by Chris Noth. The pair finally got married in the 2008 movie “Sex and the City.” But audiences have been split about the formative relationship, with many fans saying she should have ended up with Aiden Shaw (John Corbett.)

Both sides of the fandom were left shocked when in the very first episode of “And Just Like That…” the show decided to kill off Mr. Big. He died of a heart attack in Carrie’s arms and much of the plot of the new reboot has been focused on her dealing with his loss. Sitting down Tuesday night with E! News’ Bruce Bozzi, Parker reflected on the decision and said “it just felt really untethered.”

“It was really sad to say goodbye to that,” Parker continued. “Big dying was really, really hard to do both professionally and personally. That’s not just a thread. It’s one of the main arteries that you would struggle to do without.”

Parker clarified in the interview that “it’s not like I needed it for my own health or wellbeing” but that it was “a hugely wonderful story to tell for a lot of years.”

Shortly after the premiere aired two women accused Noth of sexually assaulting them, one in Los Angeles in 2005 and the other in New York in 2015. These allegations opened the door for more accusations of misconduct. Screenwriter Zoe Lister-Jones said Noth was “consistently sexually inappropriate” while working with her on “Law & Order,” and two more women came forward with similar stories. Noth has repeatedly denied the allegations.

Following the accusations, Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon released a joint statement and said, “We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we comment them for it.”

The show had originally planned to feature a flashback sequence featuring Mr. Big in the Season 1 finale but scrapped the dream-like scene after the allegations were made public. Noth has not returned to the show since.

Season 3 of “And Just Like That…” premieres Thursday, May 29 on HBO Max.